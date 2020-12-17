Two warehouses stand on a North Shuswap property owned by Citation Growth Corp., which recently changed its name to FIORE Cannabis Ltd. The property, which was to be the home of a proposed cannabis production facility, is the subject of an ongoing transaction with Saskatchewan-based company Indigenomix, which has agreed to its purchase for the price of $8.5 million. (Contributed)

Cannabis company selling South Shuswap property announces name change

FIORE Cannabis Ltd., formerly Citation Growth Corp., finalizing sale of Celista lot

A cannabis company in the process of selling its North Shuswap property now goes by a new name.

On Nov. 5, the company formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. announced it had changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. Prior to Citation, the company went by the name Liht Cannabis Corp and, before that, Marapharm Ventures.

In a related media release, FIORE CEO Erik Anderson explained the name change had to do with updating the company’s identity in relation to branding in the Nevada market, home to the FIORE’s North Las Vegas Apex facility.

FIORE owns a 40-acre lot in Celista that, in 2018, it had planned to transform into a medical cannabis production facility with 10 buildings, each 10,000-square feet. The plan was to use the former family farm to grow 1.6 million grams of cannabis annually.

In an April 15, 2020 release, FIORE, then Citation, announced that on April 8, it had executed a letter of intent for the sale of the property with Indigenomix International, a private Saskatchewan-based business, for the agreed price of $8.5 million.

Read more: Sale of unfinished North Shuswap cannabis facility delayed

Read more: Trade restrictions lifted on company behind Shuswap cannabis operation

In a June 2020 release, Citation announced the transaction had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most recent company release on the transaction came in September, when it announced the agreement with Indigenomix for the sale of its Celista assets had been extended. However, with continuing challenges from the global pandemic, “the ability to close the transaction on the latest timeline has proven challenging.”

“We are working together to close the sale of our Celista assets to the Indigenomix group and are confident we can do so in a reasonable time frame,” commented Citation president Erik Anderson. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to meet our most recent deadline due to COVID-19 restrictions, but we have been given further confidence through additional non-refundable deposits. We look forward to releasing information regarding a successful transaction shortly.”

In an October 2020 letter to investors, Anderson listed among achievements for the recent quarter the signing of the letter of intent with Indigenomix for the sale of the Celista property.

“Citation still plans to divest its Celista, B.C. asset to Indigenomix and is working collaboratively with their team to finalize financing to complete the sale,” reads an Oct. 9 company release. “Further updates will be made available over the coming weeks.”

That same month, Deanna Kawatski, who lives across the road from Citation’s Celista property, said that apart from the placement of a “crude” sign saying, “Do not enter construction site,” there’d been little notable activity on the property.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cannabisColumbia Shuswap Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped
Next story
1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just Posted

(Beaver Lake Mountain Resort photo)
Lake Country utilities manager clarifies switch to Beaver Lake water

Residents switched to Beaver Lake water while upgrades are made to Okanagan Lake pump house

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of smoke in an apartment building resulting from an unattended pot on a stove. The local fire department is using the incident as a safety reminder to residents. (File photo)
Vernon cooking incident serves as fire safety reminder

Unattended pot on stove resulted in smoke in apartment building

Restorative Justice Society – North Okanagan executive director Margaret Clark is pleased that the program can continue under the wing of CMHA. (Roger Knox/Morning Star file photo)
Restorative justice joins forces with Vernon agency

Canadian Mental Health Association adopts program struggling with financing

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. A public hearing will be scheduled for mid-January, 2021. (Google Maps)
Public hearing next step for Armstrong affordable housing project

The proposed project would see two apartments and 80 units built beside Nor-Val Arena.

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap launches concrete barriers into oncoming lanes

Highway was closed for about half an hour due to incident

A BC Centre for Disease Control map outlining total COVID-19 case counts by local health area from Dec. 6–12. Dark red areas mean the area has an average daily rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000 population. (BC CDC photo)
Weekly COVID count down in Penticton, up elsewhere in the South Okanagan

Cases are down 32 per cent in Penticton compared to the previous week

The recovered animals are waiting for their forever homes. Photo BC SPCA
Horses seized near Princeton suffered cruelly: BC SPCA

Society still looking for families to adopt the surviving, recovered animals

The Kelowna Women's Shelter has announced a new executive director. (Kelowna Women's Shelter)
Central Okanagan union members donate $15,000 to local charities

CUPE 338 wanted to help local charities as they weather through COVID-19

A BC Centre for Disease Control map outlining total COVID-19 case counts by local health area from Dec. 6–12. Dark red areas mean the area has an average daily rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000 population. (BCCDC)
Central Okanagan had more than 60% of Interior Health’s COVID-19 cases last week

Central Okanagan had 349 of the Interior Health regions 568 cases from Dec. 6–12

Most Read