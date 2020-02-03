Can’t call a Vernon Taxi cab?

Company’s telephone lines experiencing technical difficulties, but cars can still be booked

Calls aren’t getting through to Vernon Taxi today, as the company’s phone lines are down.

The company said it has been experiencing problems since earlier this morning.

When the 250-545-3337 number is dialed, the only thing that greets the caller is a busy signal.

“Bell phone lines are still down and we are at their mercy,” a spokesperson from the company said.

Customers requiring cab services may book a ride via email at vernontaxidispatch@gmail.com.

