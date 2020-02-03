Can’t call a Vernon Taxi cab?

Company’s telephone lines experiencing technical difficulties, but cars can still be booked

Calls aren’t getting through to Vernon Taxi today, as the company’s phone lines are down.

The company said it has been experiencing problems since earlier this morning.

When the 250-545-3337 number is dialed, the only thing that greets the caller is a busy signal.

“Bell phone lines are still down and we are at their mercy,” a spokesperson from the company said.

Customers requiring cab services may book a ride via email at vernontaxidispatch@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

READ MORE: Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weekly earnings on the rise in B.C., but remain behind the rest of Canada
Next story
Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Just Posted

Mudslide prompts evacuation of Vernon homes

Six homes were evacuated Saturday as a precautionary measure

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Enterprize Challenge gives North Okanagan businesses a boost

Deadline to enter the Dragon’s Den style event is Feb. 7

Food access examined in North Okanagan

Event aims to bridge gaps

Crews make good progress restoring power after North Okanagan and Shuswap windstorm

The Feb. 1 windstorm downed powerlines and felled trees.

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The teen has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change

Weekly earnings on the rise in B.C., but remain behind the rest of Canada

Non-farm payroll employees in British Columbia earned an average of $1,011 per week in November 2019

Canadian evacuees from China to be quarantined at Ontario military base

The number of Canadians who want to flee the Chinese province afflicted by the virus climbed to 325

Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Kansas City scores 21 unanswered points in fourth quarter

Vancouver Island community in mourning after discovery of two bodies

Search continues near Sooke for third young man

The Quest for perfection: How dog sleds get technical for a 1,000 mile Yukon race

“A wooden sled and you hit something, it’s pretty hard to fix and you’re very likely out of the race”

Bring more voices to caribou recovery plan, says B.C. premier’s former liaison

He’s urging the province to involved local governments on a larger scale

Evacuations, road closures and plenty of cleanup after B.C. flooding, landslides

The rain caused landslides and closed a border crossing

Most Read