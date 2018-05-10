Singer Mark Donnelly – well-known for his anthem-singing – belts out O Canada during South Surrey-White Rock Sotball Association’s 2017 opening-day ceremonies at Sunnyside Park. Donnelly announced this week he is seeking the nomination of the Conservative Party of Canada in South Surrey-White Rock for the 2019 federal election. (File photo)

Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Well-known for singing O’Canada, Mark Donnelly announces quest for South Surrey-White Rock candidacy

A White Rock tenor well-known for his renditions of O’Canada at Canucks games and sundry other events is getting political.

Mark Donnelly announced via Facebook Wednesday evening that he is seeking the nomination of the Conservative Party of Canada for the South Surrey-White Rock riding for the 2019 federal election.

“I believe our federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is running Canada off a cliff,” Donnelly elaborates on his ‘Nominate Mark Donnelly’ webpage.

According to his tweet, an event is planned for 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Ethical Addiction Apparel (1558 128 St.).

“I might even sing a song or two,” Donnelly adds.

Others who have announced bids for the nomination so far include Kerry-Lynne Findlay – the former Conservative cabinet minister who ran for the South Surrey-White Rock seat in December’s federal byelection – and former Prince George mayor Shari Green, who is now a Semiahmoo Peninsula resident.

Previous story
VIDEO: Highway 3 west of Keremeos remains closed
Next story
UPDATED: Sex assault charge dismissed for former political candidate known for crazy video

Just Posted

Body recovered in Okanagan Lake

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP alerted to body by boater Tuesday evening

Coldstream activates emergency centre

District opens centre after heavy rains, rising creek levels

Spall activates emergency operations centre

Portion of Powerhouse Road closed due to water

Armstrong issues advanced evacuation alert

Residents near Willowdale Drive, Patterson Avenue and lower Becker Street are to be ready to leave

Vernon shooting, Penticton carjacking and fatal shooting in Nanaimo linked: police

Public assistance sought in locating car associated with three B.C. incidents that left one man dead.

Your May 10 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Bell Canada, National Football League appeal CRTC ruling that exempted American ads on Canadian TVs

Residential school victims lose document fight; court sides with Ottawa

More than 60 lawsuits filed by 154 Indigenous children over the physical and sexual abuse

B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all

Not everyone with a compatible phone that was on an LTE network received the alert

EDITORIAL: Food fight breaks out in B.C. Legislature

Private members bill would eliminate $61-a-day per diem for local MLA’s in Greater Victoria

Most Read