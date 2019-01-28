Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire north of Armstrong. (Karen Hill/Black Press)

UPDATED: Car ablaze near Armstrong Monday morning; one person airlifted to hospital

Emergency personnel respond to scene near Specialty Steel Fabricators and Design

UPDATED MONDAY, JAN. 28, 2:45 p.m.:

One person was airlifted to hospital Monday following a single-vehicle collision in Spallumcheen.

Just before 8 a.m., Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 97A near McLeod Road. A multi-agency emergency response was initiated as the small northbound SUV went off-road right, then hit a culvert causing the vehicle to roll over and catch fire.

One passenger had what was believed to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and was airlifted to the nearest medical facility.

“All occupants of the vehicle were very lucky to escape prior to the vehicle being consumed by fire,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Numerous citizens stopped to render assistance to the occupants of the vehicle, keeping them safe until emergency crews arrived on-scene.”

Speed, road conditions or impairment were not factors in the collision. The highway, since reopened, was closed for a short duration to allow emergency crews to work.

ORIGINAL

Emergency personnel are responding to a car fire north of Armstrong.

The fire occurred near Specialty Steel Fabricators and Design on Highway 97A Monday, Jan. 28.

It appears that one person was taken into ambulance with unknown injuries, said a reporter on scene.

There is currently no word on the cause of the accident. Commuters can expect minor delays as crews work to clear the scene.

More to come.


