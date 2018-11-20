Car accident caused power outage in Spallumcheen Monday

According to B.C. Hydro, 2915 people lost power in the area following a vehicle accident.

The accident took place around 9:30 p.m. causing power outages in surrounding areas.

Over 2,900 people lost power Monday, Nov. 19 after a motor vehicle accident in Spallumcheen.

Power went out for many residents at 9:33 p.m. and was restored at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The accident reportedly took place north of Commonage Rd., west of Jackpine Rd. According to B.C. Hydro, 2,915 people lost power.

Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

