Car accident caused power outage in Spallumcheen Monday

Over 2,900 people lost power Monday, Nov. 19 after a motor vehicle accident in Spallumcheen.
Power went out for many residents at 9:33 p.m. and was restored at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The accident reportedly took place north of Commonage Rd., west of Jackpine Rd. According to B.C. Hydro, 2,915 people lost power.
Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.
