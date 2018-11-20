The accident took place around 9:30 p.m. causing power outages in surrounding areas.

Car accident caused power outage in Spallumcheen Monday

According to B.C. Hydro, 2915 people lost power in the area following a vehicle accident.

Over 2,900 people lost power Monday, Nov. 19 after a motor vehicle accident in Spallumcheen.

Power went out for many residents at 9:33 p.m. and was restored at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The accident reportedly took place north of Commonage Rd., west of Jackpine Rd. According to B.C. Hydro, 2,915 people lost power.

Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Related: Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm
Next story
Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

Just Posted

Car accident caused power outage in Spallumcheen Monday

According to B.C. Hydro, 2915 people lost power in the area following a vehicle accident.

Vernon’s 25th Annual Light Up Saturday

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. along 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon

Alpine season delayed at SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort too warm to open Thursday, tentative opening now Saturday

Today marks the first National Children’s Day across Canada

Vernon celebrates the day with crafts, mini-golf, decorating cookies, story-time, and drumming at The Greater Vernon Recreational Centre Nov. 20.

Armstrong woman leads Clean Water for Haiti

Non-profit organization looks to improve access to clean drinking water

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 20, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

All Saints church fundraising continues for repairs

Christmas Tea and Bazaar Dec. 1 will assist with repair costs

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during slaughter and they are investigating

Driver ticketed after crash on Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

The bridge is the Trans-Canada Highway’s crossing point for the Sicamous Channel

Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

The report follows several years of criticism over the Trudeau government’s decision not to launch an immediate competition to replace the CF-18s.

B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Edugyan won her first Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues

Bolder action needed to reduce child poverty: Campaign 2000 report card

The report calls for the federal government to provide more funding to the provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to expand affordable, quality child care.

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.”

Most Read