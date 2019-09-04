Car accident slows traffic on Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road

Two vehicles involved in accident that knocks out street signs

UPDATE: 4:08 p.m.

Two passengers involved in the incident have been trasnported to hospital by B.C. Ambulance.

UPDATE: 3:49 p.m.

Traffic lights are out at Silver Star Road and Pleasant Valley Road due to the accident.

RCMP and fire remain on scene.

ORIGINAL:

Motorists can expect delays near Pleasant Valley Road after two vehicles collided out front of the Butcher Boys Grocery Store in the 4800-block at around 3:15 p.m.

Ambulance, RCMP and fire are on scene.

All occupants involved have been able to exit the vehicles. There are no reports on injuries at this time.

The City of Vernon crew is also being dispatched as some road signs have been damaged in the incident.

Fire crews will remain on scene to clean up fluid and it is reported that traffic is being affected.

Car accident slows traffic on Vernon's Pleasant Valley Road

Most Read