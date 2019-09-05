Vernon Toyota’s general sales manager Oliver Orlie (from left), product advisor Bruce Townsend and Christmas Fundraising Society president Garry Molitwenik prepare for the 20th annual Buy a Used Car Auction slated for Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Car auction to help Vernon families come Christmas

The 20th annual Buy a Used Car Auction to help those down on their luck

The weather is changing, kids are back in the classroom and that means Christmas is right around the corner. But for some Okanagan families, Christmas is an especially challenging time.

The Kal Tire Christmas Fundraising Society is set to host its 20th annual Buy A Used Car vehicle auction at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Dodd’s Auction and Appraisal Services at 3311-28th Avenue in Vernon.

The event features an auction of about 10 or so used vehicles with money raised from the sales going to the fundraising society.

“At Christmas, we support 24 families,” society president Garry Molitwenik said. “We help someone who happens to be down at the time. It could be a child who has treatments in Vancouver at the children’s hospital, or a husband and wife who are down sick, or something.”

READ MORE: Vernon summer auction helps families at Christmas

Molitwenik said on average, families receive around $700.

Kal Tire puts up two vehicles while other vehicles are donated to the auction by Bannister GM Vernon, Vernon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Watkin Motors and Vernon Toyota.

Dodd’s Auctions donates its services at no cost and Capri Insurance waives their licence registration fee.

The Morning Star also provides two free advertisements for the auction.

Family referrals are given to the society by the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society, North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) as well as local senior’s groups.

“Referrals for the auction or for the cars can be phoned into our society at 250-542-2366,” Molitwenik said.

People are to ask for Lori Barton or James Barnett when phoning about the auction.

Vehicles available during the auction will include safe, street-worthy cars, trucks and vans.

— with files from Roger Knox

READ MORE: Storm rampages through Interior with more than 1,000 lightning strikes

READ MORE: Enderby driver in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
United Way invests $150K for Okanagan fostered youth to go to post-secondary

Just Posted

Lane closures coming on Highway 97 at 48th Avenue

Overnight construction work expected to begin Monday, Sept. 16

Smooth sailing at public hearing for ‘rural’ Vernon’s first pot shop

If RDNO OKs Squires Four’s cannabis retail store, it advances to the province for approval

United Way invests $150K for Okanagan fostered youth to go to post-secondary

The Youth Futures Education Fund helps former foster kids pursue post-secondary educations

2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Tractor on fire in Enderby

Firefighters are on scene, more information to come

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Summerland Steam to play exhibition games on weekend

Junior B team to face Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday and Saturday

Crews tackling multiple ‘spot-sized’ fires near Princeton, Merritt

Spot-sized wildfires measure less than 0.01 hectares or 10 x 10 meters

South Okanagan crews battling multiple wildfires from lightning strikes

Most of the fires are listed as spot-sized, meaning less than 0.01 hectares in size or 10 x 10 meters

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Professional degrees cost the most, but bring in the highest salaries: Stats Canada

Masters of business administration remain the most expensive graduate programs

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Most Read