Car auction to help Vernon families come Christmas

The 20th annual Buy a Used Car Auction to help those down on their luck

Vernon Toyota’s general sales manager Oliver Orlie (from left), product advisor Bruce Townsend and Christmas Fundraising Society president Garry Molitwenik prepare for the 20th annual Buy a Used Car Auction slated for Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

The weather is changing, kids are back in the classroom and that means Christmas is right around the corner. But for some Okanagan families, Christmas is an especially challenging time.

The Kal Tire Christmas Fundraising Society is set to host its 20th annual Buy A Used Car vehicle auction at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Dodd’s Auction and Appraisal Services at 3311-28th Avenue in Vernon.

The event features an auction of about 10 or so used vehicles with money raised from the sales going to the fundraising society.

“At Christmas, we support 24 families,” society president Garry Molitwenik said. “We help someone who happens to be down at the time. It could be a child who has treatments in Vancouver at the children’s hospital, or a husband and wife who are down sick, or something.”

READ MORE: Vernon summer auction helps families at Christmas

Molitwenik said on average, families receive around $700.

Kal Tire puts up two vehicles while other vehicles are donated to the auction by Bannister GM Vernon, Vernon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Watkin Motors and Vernon Toyota.

Dodd’s Auctions donates its services at no cost and Capri Insurance waives their licence registration fee.

The Morning Star also provides two free advertisements for the auction.

Family referrals are given to the society by the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society, North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) as well as local senior’s groups.

“Referrals for the auction or for the cars can be phoned into our society at 250-542-2366,” Molitwenik said.

People are to ask for Lori Barton or James Barnett when phoning about the auction.

Vehicles available during the auction will include safe, street-worthy cars, trucks and vans.

— with files from Roger Knox

READ MORE: Storm rampages through Interior with more than 1,000 lightning strikes

READ MORE: Enderby driver in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.