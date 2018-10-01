Car chase, crash lead to new charges for Vernon man

21-year-old man with outstanding warrants facing new charges

A Vernon man is facing charges after a suspect fled from police and crashed into a power pole.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash after a vehicle was driven away from police during a distracted driving enforcement operation.

A member of the North Okanagan Traffic Services attempted to stop a vehicle during a distracted driving operation, when the driver was seen using a cell phone on Sept. 28.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the vehicle was driven away at a high rate of speed east on 43rd Avenue, nearly colliding with a City of Vernon bus and another vehicle. The vehicle was driven erratically through heavy traffic on 32nd Avenue, swerving into oncoming traffic with the driver disobeying traffic lights.

Within minutes, RCMP officers were advised of a single-vehicle crash on 43rd Avenue at 27th Street, where a vehicle that had fled from police hit a power pole, causing significant damage. Officers responded to the scene where witnesses said the driver of the vehicle took off on foot.

“Officers responded quickly by flooding the area and setting up a strong containment to keep the suspect within a certain area,” says Const. Kelly Brett. “With the tight containment set up by officers, the suspect male was quickly taken into custody after he was seen running through a neighbourhood.”

The driver, a 21-year-old Vernon man, had outstanding warrants out of the Vernon area and is now facing new charges that could include the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. The man has been released from police custody to appear in court on a future date.

Most Read