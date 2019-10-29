Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles involved in 8 a.m. collision

Two vehicles were involved in a collision this morning on Highway 97 at the turnoff on Bailey Road.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. involving a blue hatchback and a pickup truck. Firefighters are on scene.

Two people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash, according to emergency responders.

The highway was reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions, but with minimal effect on traffic flow.

More information to come.

READ MORE: Mystery postcard shows Vernon civic pride

READ MORE: Bush fire near Vernon movie theatre

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
20 emergency winter beds for Vernon homeless
Next story
13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

Just Posted

20 emergency winter beds for Vernon homeless

Mayor writes to BC Housing for help after learning shelters already turning away people

Man arrested after robbing Vernon liquor store at knifepoint

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a total of three armed robberies at the same store

Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles involved in 8 a.m. collision

Mystery postcard shows Vernon civic pride

Postcard depicts overflowing shopping carts, homelessness

Bush fire near Vernon movie theatre

Flames snuffed by bystanders

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Burger gluttony: Revelstoke Review tackles the burger challenge

Holidays and the propane leak almost squashed the attempt. Regardless, the tasters soldiers on

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Morning Start: In his prime, Mike Tyson was willing to take on a gorilla

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

No one injured in Similkameen shooting

RCMP called to a Hedley residence early Friday morning after reports of shots fired

Most Read