Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles involved in 8 a.m. collision

Two vehicles were involved in a collision this morning on Highway 97 at the turnoff on Bailey Road.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. involving a blue hatchback and a pickup truck. Firefighters are on scene.

Two people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash, according to emergency responders.

The highway was reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions, but with minimal effect on traffic flow.

More information to come.

