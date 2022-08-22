A car crash in the 400-block of Keith Road in West Vancouver sent 10 people to hospital Aug. 20, two of whom reportedly died of their injuries. (Google Maps)

A car crash in the 400-block of Keith Road in West Vancouver sent 10 people to hospital Aug. 20, two of whom reportedly died of their injuries. (Google Maps)

Car crash at West Vancouver wedding leaves 2 dead, 2 with life-altering injuries

Driver was exiting her driveway when she collided with wedding goers from house next door

A weekend wedding ended in tragedy Saturday (Aug. 20) evening after a driver collided into a group of the party-goers while exiting her driveway.

Neighbour to the home hosting the wedding, the driver in her 60s was pulling away from her property through their shared driveway when she struck the group.

West Vancouver Police and paramedics were called to the home in the 400-block of Keith Road at about 6:10 p.m., where they determined two of the wedding-goers, both women in their 60s, had been killed.

Police say another seven people, including the driver, were taken to hospital. Two were left with life-altering injuries.

Speaking with media Monday, media relations officer Const. Nicole Braithwaite confirmed the driver remains hospital but didn’t say whether she is one of the two critically injured people.

Braithwaite said over 50 people were at the wedding party, and all of those injured were adults. She did not say what age the two deceased individuals were, nor whether the bride or groom were involved.

“It was a tragic incident that happened on what should have been someone’s happiest day of their life,” she said.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is now investigating the crash to determine what factors may have been at play, including medical distress, speed, impairment, human error or criminality.

Forensic collision reconstructionist Corp. Dave Noon said they have taken the involved vehicle, a 2016 Range Rover, into their possession. They are also writing a warrant to obtain the vehicle’s Event Data Recorder, which captures information like speed and whether a safety belt was in use.

Anyone affected by the crash is encouraged to reach out to the West Vancouver Police Department’s victim services team at 604-925-7468.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Black bear plays in B.C. MP’s bird bath

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashVancouverWeddings

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Motorcyclist hurt in Vernon crash

Just Posted

Vernon Minor Football and Vernon Panthers high school football alumnus Josh Hyer proudly displays the national championship ring he won in November 2019 as a member of the University of Calgary Dinos. Hyer, along with five other Panthers alumni, return to Vernon this week for the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl, a Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game between the Dinos and UBC Thunderbirds Wednesday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon player looks to share football culture

A motorcyclist is being tended to by emergency personnel after a collision in the 8300 block of Tronson Road in Vernon Monday morning, Aug. 22. (Brittany Webster - Morning Star)
Motorcyclist hurt in Vernon crash

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP peacefully resolved a firearm incident in Cherryville Sunday, Aug. 21. One man was arrested without incident. (File photo)
Cherryville firearm incident ends peacefully

An RV driven by a Kelowna man caught fire on Highway 97 north of Vernon Sunday, Aug. 21. (Contributed)
Kelowna man loses all in RV fire near Vernon