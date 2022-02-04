Outage map

UPDATE: Suspects flee after crashing car into power pole

Outage affected 3,476 customers Friday morning

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.:

Power is back on for thousands of Vernon residents and businesses.

After a car struck a power pole in downtown Friday morning, power was knocked out for nearly 3,500 customers since 7:30 a.m.

The pole suffered significant damage as a result of the collision and a crew from BC Hydro attended to restore power.

“According to witnesses at the scene, the two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot prior to the arrival of emergency responders and have not yet been located,” Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer said.

Police are continuing to investigate and asking anyone with information to contact Const. Benjamin Freeling at 250-545-7171.

……………………………….

ORIGINAL 9 a.m.:

Power has been knocked out for thousands of Vernon residents due to a car crash.

The outage, which affects a large chunk of downtown Vernon, south Vernon and Okanagan Landing, has been underway since 7:28 a.m. There are 3,476 customers affected.

Crews are on scene at 34th Street and 28th Avenue, where a car hit a power pole near the Mission Boutique thrift store.

“Motorists can expect delays/closures as crews work to safely resolve the situation and restore power,” Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is without power due to the incident. But staff have plugged in at the Boarding House Cafe to keep working.

BC Hydro’s last update was at 10 a.m. Further updates will be posted as they become available.

BC Hydro crews work to restore power to thousands of Vernon residents after a car hit a power pole Friday morning. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

