Car crashes into building at Vernon’s Polson Park Mall

A vehicle crashed in to an RBC Royal Bank at the Polson Place Mall in Vernon Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A vehicle crashed into a Royal Bank of Canada branch at Vernon’s Polson Place Mall Friday afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel were on scene around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18, where a silver Chevrolet sedan had jumped the curb and collided with the exterior of the bank.

It’s unknown whether there were injuries resulting from the crash. The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for more information.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm pedestrian struck by vehicle, taken to hospital with serious injuries

READ MORE: Business destroyed by massive Kelowna fire won’t be rebuilt anytime soon

Brendan Shykora

motor vehicle crash