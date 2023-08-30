A car hit a utility trailer on Highway 6 near Waddington Drive Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Car crashes into trailer on Vernon highway

Highway 6 traffic bottlenecked near Pottery Road as crews clear scene

Traffic is slow going on Highway 6 near Pottery Road.

A car crashed into a utility trailer near Waddington Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The highway is reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured via Waddington Drive and traffic is backed up around Pottery Road.

It’s unknown what, if any, injuries occurred.

RCMP and firefighters are on scene.

READ MORE: 1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Vernon parking lot

READ MORE: Car rolls on Highway 97 in Lake Country

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashRCMPTrafficVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Malfunctioning brakes suspected of causing fire on Highway 5A near Princeton
Next story
UPDATE: 1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Vernon parking lot

Just Posted

Peter Michael Visintainer is set to stand trial for first degree murder. He will appear in Vernon court to fix a date for trial on Sept. 10, 2023. . (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
No trial date yet for man accused of North Okanagan murder

Grand champion hog winner Boone Davidson poses with his trophy after the conclusion of the swine competition. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Fun on day one of Armstrong IPE

A car hit a utility trailer on Highway 6 near Waddington Drive Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Car crashes into trailer on Vernon highway

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID outbreak at Vernon hospital results in one death