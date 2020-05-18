Car clubs from the North Okanagan arranged a Frontline Workers Support Cruise Saturday, May 16, saluting fire, ambulance, police and hospital personnel throughout the region. (Brendan Shykora/Morning Star)

Car cruise salutes North Okanagan frontline workers

More than 50 vintage automobiles drove up and down the North Okanagan Saturday, May 16

Car clubs from the North Okanagan rolled out some of their wheels as a salute to emergency workers in the wake of COVID-19 Saturday, May 16.

More than 50 vintage automobiles took part in a Frontline Workers Support Cruise.

Members from clubs including the North Okanagan chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada, the Cam Jammers and the Drifters took part.

“Most of the car events this summer are cancelled so we figured why not bring the cars to the people,” said Tony Metz, who led the cruise.

The event started at the Village Green Hotel Parking lot at 4 p.m., then first cruised by the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department. Vehicles then went to Armstrong and returned south via Otter Lake and St. Anne’s Roads.

The cruise saluted the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Ambulance – all within a block of one another in Vernon – then headed to Coldstream to salute the district’s fire department.

Vehicles took Highway 6 out to Lumby and finished at Vernon Jubilee Hospital for the 7 p.m. shift change, and a honk of the horns to salute the workers.

READ MORE: Lumby Dodge leads vintage car club show

READ MORE: Club cruising for 60 years


Car Shows

