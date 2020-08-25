A car caught fire on Silver Star Road Monday, Aug. 24. (Submitted Photo)

Car fire closes Vernon road

Vehicle destroyed by flames en route to Silver Star

The driver of a car fire Monday was able to safely escape, but his car is a write-off.

“It was destroyed completely,” BX-Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey said.

Firefighters were called to the Silver Star Road blaze around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and had to close the road for approximately half an hour while the extinguished the fire.

Traffic was later opened to one lane at the site, approximately two kilometres past Forsberg Road, just before the switchbacks.

“He was driving up the road and all of a sudden he heard a couple big bangs and smoke started coming out of his vehicle,” Wacey said.

The driver tried to pull over, but the narrow road didn’t immediately offer a safe spot.

“By the time he stopped there was actually flames coming out.”

