Car fire snuffed in Vernon parking lot

The vehicle was fully engulfed upon crews’ arrival, according to Anderson Way Home Depot staff

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a car fire on Anderson Way Friday, May 7, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Quick action on the part of Home Depot staff helped crews take care of a vehicle fire in a Vernon parking lot Friday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a car that was fully engulfed in flames at the Anderson Way Home Depot around 11:30 a.m. May 7.

Three fire engines were on scene to as crews extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have been an electrical fire.

Staff told a Morning Star reporter on scene that when the fire broke out, fuel began leaking across the parking lot and towards a sewer grate. Staff rushed inside and grabbed all available spill absorbents from the shelves to soak up the fuel leak. They then configured a row of shopping carts into a perimeter to keep the public away from the scene.

A woman’s car was parked nearby the engulfed vehicle, but was moved before the fire could spread. No other vehicles or structures appeared to be damaged by the blaze.

