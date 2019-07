A car fire in the Okanagan Landing area came close to destroying a nearby home.

Vernon Fire Rescue were called to the blaze shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Okanagan Landing Road, near Lakeshore Road.

Many nearby residents reported seeing black smoke in the area.

