Coldstream Fire Department crews stationed at Kal Lake Provincial Park parking lot on Cosens Bay Road on Sunday, April 18, after a car went over a cliff in the area. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Driver escapes after car goes over cliff in Coldstream near Kal Lake Park

The driver has been transported to hospital with unspecified injuries

Emergency crews are responding to an area near Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in Coldstream on Sunday morning (April 18) after a car went over a cliff along Cosens Bay Road.

Witnesses told Black Press Media the car’s driver escaped the smoking wreckage and is being transported to hospital by ambulance. The severity of her injuries remains unknown at this time.

Firefighters are trying to locate the car to ensure it’s not on fire as initially reported and that the blaze has not spread. A witness said the fire was out when she spotted the car.

Tow trucks are on scene to retrieve the vehicle.

Crews remain stationed at a parking lot at the park.

More to come.

Coldstream Fire Department crews stationed at Kal Lake Provincial Park parking lot on Cosens Bay Road on Sunday, April 18, after a car went over a cliff in the area. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Driver escapes after car goes over cliff in Coldstream near Kal Lake Park

The driver has been transported to hospital with unspecified injuries

