Car looters, fake gold scams: Okanagan Crime Stoppers asking public to stay vigilant

The two unsolved crimes were posted earlier this week

Kelowna RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public to help identify two men who were caught on camera breaking into three vehicles on the 800 block of Academy Way on March 25.

According to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers, the two suspects broke through the front door of a parkade before looting the vehicles.

“A window on one vehicle was smashed and a gym bag was stolen. It’s unknown what was taken from the other two vehicles,” said Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

The non-profit, community-based crime solving program is requesting the assistance of anyone who can identify the two men.

Additionally, with warmer weather approaching, the group is also asking members of the public to stay vigilant of fake gold scams.

According to the group, there are two recurring methods gold scammers utilize: approaching an individual in a high traffic area and reciting a sad story — such as needing money for medical reasons — then offering to sell gold jewelry in order to get fast cash to help them in their situation.

The other scenario sees the suspect approaching an individual using the same sad story, where they ask for money using gold jewelry as collateral and promise to come back for it.

“The victims later find out that the jewelry is not actually gold and have been bilked out of large sums of cash,” said the group.

The scammers are usually of Southeast Asian or Middle Eastern descent, according to the group. They may be with other adults and children as well.

Individuals are asked to contact local authorities if they are approached.

READ MORE: Cash for fake gold? Two West Kelowna residents scammed

READ MORE: Shuswap man duped in fake gold jewelry scam

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime