Car over an embankment on Westside Road

Emergency crews are headed to the scene, just south of La Casa

North Westside emergency crews are headed to a Westside Road crash where a car has reportedly gone over an embankment.

A vehicle is reported to have fallen 30 feet down a cliff near the intersection of Westside Road and Deighton Road, south of La Casa.

Fire chief Jason Brolund told Black Press Media West Kelowna crews were cancelled as no rescue was required. North Westside and Wilson’s Landing crews are still responding to the incident.

Black Press Media will update this story as more information becomes available.

