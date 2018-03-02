Car plunges 25 feet from East Vancouver parkade

Police said a 79-year-old man was badly hurt after driving his car through a fence

A 79-year-old man was seriously hurt after his car plunged 25 feet from a level of an East Vancouver parkade and it landed on its roof in the middle of a construction site.

Police said Friday the man was parking his car in a lot near Victoria Drive and East 41 Avenue on Thursday morning when he drove through a fence.

READ MORE: Truck crashes into Cloverdale home

Firefighters were called in to assist with rescuing the man, who was taken to hospital.

Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette said no one in the construction pit was injured.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong searches for new CAO
Next story
Your March 1 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Police still looking for missing woman

Vernon’s Emily Daley has not been seen since Jan. 31

Panthers bow in quarterfinals

VSS loses 56-38 to second-ranked Brittania of Vancouver in B.C. AA Girls championships

Man targeted in Kelowna shooting sentenced overseas to life in prison

A B.C. gangster who was a target of a Kelowna shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

Armstrong searches for new CAO

City parts ways with Melinda Stickney after four years in position

A fond farewell to the newsroom

A career in journalism has been the adventure of a lifetime

Students release pigs with a purpose in Salmon Arm

Bastion Elementary Grade 4/5 class set out piggy banks for different causes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

A gallop across the Gobi Desert

Gobi Gallop is a charity horseback ride that benefits the disadvantaged in Mongolia

Most Read