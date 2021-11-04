Car rolls off Highway 97, lands on parkway in Oyama

Driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle and was taken to Kelowna hospital

A car rolled off Highway 97, landing on its roof on Pelmewash Parkway Wednesday morning.

The driver was heading towards Vernon on Nov. 3 when the vehicle went off the road and approximately 40 to 50 feet down into Oyama around 11 a.m.

“Instead of going around the curve he kind of went straight then he rolled several times before landing on his roof on Pelmewash,” Lake Country Fire Chief Steve Windsor said.

The driver, and sole occupant, managed to climb out of the car and he was taken to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

It’s also unknown what caused the driver to go off the road. RCMP are investigating.

