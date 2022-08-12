Car rolls over off Kelowna’s Glenmore Road

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m.

A car rolled over off of Glenmore Road in Kelowna around 9:40 a.m Friday morning (Aug. 12).

The crash occurred around 2889 Glenmore Road, beside a pond.

Everyone in the vehicle got out safely and were treated on scene.

Traffic was single-lane alternating in the area, though is now fully open.

