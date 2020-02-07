Car into pond. Phil McLachlan- Penticton Western News.

Car veers off South Okanagan road and into pond

The incident occured near Okanagan Falls off Lakeside Road

Emergency crews were called to Lakeside Road near Okanagan Falls, Thursday night, after a vehicle left the road and almost crashed into a pond.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. during winter storm conditions.

A vehicle swerved off the road and into a ditch, leaving its front right tire dipping into a nearby pond.

According to RCMP on the scene, the pond is about two feet deep, however, the driver, and single occupant, was successfully able to vacate the car and call for help.

“This is a dangerous, slippery road during winter conditions,” said Reserve Const. Dave Cramm. “I would say, skip driving tonight, it’s very slippery.”

The road was closed for about an hour while emergency crews were on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

