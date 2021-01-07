This anonymous Christmas card written from a person who is homeless in Penticton arrived on the Hughes doorstep on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The note thanks them for playing the Grinch movie every year in their annual Christmas display. (Hughes photo)

This anonymous Christmas card written from a person who is homeless in Penticton arrived on the Hughes doorstep on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The note thanks them for playing the Grinch movie every year in their annual Christmas display. (Hughes photo)

Card from person experiencing homelessness brings Penticton woman to tears

The Hughes had their Grinch stolen and then returned and now an unexpected card tops the season

The Hughes family have had an emotional Christmas. First their beloved Grinch was stolen from their Christmas display. Then the thief’s heart grew three sizes and the Grinch was returned, unharmed, a few days later.

Now, on Tuesday night, a hand-written Christmas card from a local person experiencing homelessness arrived anonymously on their doorstep that had both the Hughes in tears.

“I had this card show up on my doorstep last night. I am so humbled and full of emotion. This made me cry,” said April Hughes.

The card reads: “Dear family, I’ve been homeless for a few years now … I came across your street a couple years ago and happened to see your Grinch movie playing and for some reason, during a very dark, lonely and cold … etc. I sat myself down in the snow and watched your Grinch movie and for some reason, just watching it … even in the most depressing of seasons, it put a little light back into my soul and it was exactly what I needed to keep on getting by in life.”

The man then wrote that since that first time he discovered the movie playing in the front yard of the Hughes’ house, he’s been back every year since.

He went on to thank the Hughes, saying “you never know what little things we do that impact others.”

He signed it “Just a man.”

April and her husband Kevin were completely touched by the card and hope the man’s thoughtfulness can help people have more compassion for those living on the streets.

READ MORE: Stolen Grinch in Santa suit has been returned

The Hughes have been putting on one of Penticton’s favourite Christmas displays at their Granby Ave. home for 25 years. Among the many lights and displays in the front yard is the life-like Grinch wearing a Santa suit riding the family’s tractor.

They also play the Grinch movie on a loop in the front yard. It’s been a highlight for Christmas tours for years.

The Hughes love putting on their Christmas display because it makes them happy and spreads Christmas cheer. But they didn’t realize how Christmas light display could sometimes have big impacts, as the man who wrote the card pointed out.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: ‘several cases’ confirmed in Okanagan Indian Band community

Just Posted

COVID-19 test kit. (Courtesy photo)
COVID-19: ‘several cases’ confirmed in Okanagan Indian Band community

OKIB Health says individuals are self-isolating, no wider concern for community safety

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
95 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 4,406

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Armstrong waitress shares story of anti-masker’s tirade

The waitress hopes her story will help others understand what serving during a pandemic entails

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

An RCMP officer walks to the Vernon courthouse entrance behind a group of protesters calling for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women in the North Okanagan Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

The protesters continued their calls for justice for missing and murdered North Okanagan women

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Search and Rescue volunteers retrieved an ice fisherman’s gear after he fell through the ice on Gardom Lake but was able to save himself before help arrived on Sunday, Jan. 3. (Contributed)
Shuswap Search and Rescue respond after fisherman falls through thin lake ice

Man rescues himself before help arrives but SAR volunteers retrieve his gear

Penticton’s favourite Christmas display had their Grinch stolen earlier this year and then returned, unharmed a few days later. Now, this week, an anonymous Christmas card written by a person who is homeless humbles the Hughes and fills their heart. (Hughes photo)
Card from person experiencing homelessness brings Penticton woman to tears

The Hughes had their Grinch stolen and then returned and now an unexpected card tops the season

Penticton’s Nanaimo Avenue Bridge is set for removal in July 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton bridge to be removed, city seeks feedback

‘The city recognizes that this decision will present inconveniences to some residents’

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Publication of preliminary studies caused confusion in early pandemic days, research finds

(Black Press file photo)
Police investigating van following child in West Kelowna

Incident followed just one day after a similar one in Rutland

Jasper Brian Braga has been identified as the man who died from a house fire in Osoyoos on Jan. 1. (GoFundMe)
Fatal South Okanagan fire deemed accidental

The cause of the fire was from spilled cooking oil, says fire department

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

The former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Lease finalized for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

A large mixed-use project is planned directly across the street from city hall

Most Read