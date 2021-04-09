Cariboo teacher charged in child exploitation case

100 Mile House RCMP is seeking assistance in a child exploitation investigation involving a teacher at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary.

Vincent Collins, 33, of 108 Mile Ranch, was arrested April 8 and has been charged with one count of child exploitation, allegedly involving a female youth.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police have been engaged with PSO school administration and School District 27 in relation to what he described as a “fast-moving investigation.”

Given Collins’ role as a teacher, 100 Mile House RCMP is seeking to identify anyone with additional information and in the interest of public safety. A publication ban is in place to protect the youth.

Collins remains in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and cite file 2021-1154.

More to come.

