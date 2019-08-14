Brenda Tonasket was among a protesters who rallied in front of the Vernon Law Courts prior to an appearance by Carla Jean Christman and her daughter, Chelsea Beluse-Christman Wednesday afternoon. The mother and daughter face multiple charges of animal neglect, including the mistreatment of 42 horses. Photo: Brendan Shykora - Morning Star Staff

Carla Christman and Chelsea Beluse-Christman face multiple charges related to animal cruelty

Alleged animal abusers now allowed four dogs

A North Okanagan woman and her daughter facing multiple charges of animal neglect will now be able to care for four dogs, instead of just two.

Carla Christman and her daughter, Chelsea Beluse-Christman, face charges including unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal and failing to provide necessities for an animal – matters that have not yet been proven in court.

The charges are related to numerous animals seized from their farm on Irish Creek Road north of Vernon in March. The animals – 42 horses, four dogs and four hogs – were seized by the BC SPCA in March 2019 after two rotting horse carcasses were found on their property.

Read More: Vernon woman loses B.C. Farm appeal due to rotting carcasses

Judge Richard Hewson ordered a new list of variances at the Vernon law courts on Wednesday at the request of Provincial Crown lawyer Alexandra Janse and defence lawyer Joe Deuling. The new bail variances now allow the accused to care for two previously owned guard dogs (named Sammy and Noah) in addition to the two family dogs they were already permitted to care for (Junebug and Tobi). The dogs were taken away after the horse seizure because they were interfering with the investigation.

One condition is that the accused are not allowed to replace any of the four dogs with others – which is why the dogs’ names were given in court.

A second bail variance was granted: the accused will now be allowed to report to their bail supervisor by phone at the supervisor’s discretion (though they must appear in person one more time at 3 p.m. on Aug. 15), reason being that Carla deals with medical issues and Chelsea works varying hours as a flagger.

Previous conditions that carry over include the accused being barred from having care, custody or control over any animal, or residing in a home where there are any animals except for the four dogs. The Christmans’ application for bail variances on these conditions was adjourned, and they’re set to appear again in court on Aug. 22.

A small gathering of protesters rallied with signs in hand in front of the law courts before the proceedings, as they’ve committed to doing each time the Christmans appear in court.

“It’s really important our community not forget that animals died and animals suffered,” said Brenda Tonasket, who has led the protest group after helping notify the SPCA about the horses in a February Facebook post.

“These people still have four dogs. We don’t know how they’re going to be cared for,” said Kathy Murray, another protester at the scene.

Read More: Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Previous story
Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Just Posted

Carla Christman and Chelsea Beluse-Christman face multiple charges related to animal cruelty

Alleged animal abusers now allowed four dogs

Vernon beauty crowned Miss Royalty International 2020

Samantha Sewell wins 10th title

Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

From Mexico to Vernon: motorcycle tour to finish in Okanagan

The 44th annual Three Flags Classic Morotcycle Tour will make its final stop in Vernon on Sept. 2

Whitecaps summer camp kicks off in Vernon

The Aug. 12-16 camp is designed for players from U7 to U14 age categories and of all levels of play

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

KIJHL adds Kelowna Chiefs’ late owner’s initials to helmets

Grant Sheridan died July 28 and is the honoured by Kootenay International Junior Hockey League

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

COLUMN: An unflattering and inaccurate term

“Smokanagan” has been used to describe the Okanagan when fires burn

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Plan chosen for safety upgrades at Balmoral intersection

Once the project is complete no left turns onto Highway 1 at Balmoral will be allowed.

Most Read