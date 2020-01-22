Carlton Cards to close its doors in Vernon

All 254 retail stores across North America will close in the next four to six weeks

One of North America’s most beloved stationary and greeting card stores is closing down, including its store in Vernon.

Schurman Retail Group, which owns and operates 254 retail stores across the continent, confirmed all of its stores are closing in an statement sent to the media on Jan. 22.

“Despite our Herculean efforts to realign our Papyrus and American Greetings stores to fit today’s shopping environment, Schurman Retail Group had to make the difficult decision to close all 254 of our stores in North America, which will impact our workforce of about 1,400 employees,” wrote CEO Dominique Schurman.

“We will close most stores over the next four to six weeks. We want to thank all of our loyal customers for their patronage of our proud family business started by my parents 70 years ago.”

An employee at the Vernon store, located on 27 Street, declined to comment when reached.

According to the company’s corporate website, the business was founded in 1950 as an importer of European paper products. The company is now comprised of a varuety of retail brands, including PAPYRUS, American Greetings, Carlton Cards, Paper Thread, as well as NIQUEA.D and PAPER DESTINY.

