Carnival Cops bust RCMP support staff

All part of the fun and frivolity as the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival winds down

  • Feb. 10, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Jim McNamara happily donates to the bail of support staff members Anne-Marie Foster (left) and Janet Moore who were arrested by the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s Carnival Cops in the Carnival’s Arrest The Best fundraiser. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

You’d think they’d be safe inside the RCMP detachment where they work. But no.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP support staff were arrested by Vernon Winter Carnival Cops in support of Arrest the Best benefiting the Carnival society.

Two support staff were caught off-guard when they landed in the Vernon Winter Carnival’s Arrest the Best Jail located outside the detachment.

General manager of municipal support services, Anne-Marie Foster, and manager of records and client services, Janet Moore, were arrested and thrown in jail with no hopes of bail, until they could fundraise $200 minimum to break free.

The Carnival Cops showed no mercy on Foster or Moore with the frigid temperatures outside and threw them in the jail with their fuzzy handcuffs and all,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Superintendent Jim McNamara was also present and happy to make a donation in an effort to get his two valuable employees released from jail.”

Foster and Moore quickly began pleading with RCMP colleagues, including peers from the Vernon Fire Rescue Services Department and the City of Vernon for pledges to raise enough money to reach bail and be released.

“The Arrest the Best jail is a long-standing tradition for the Vernon Winter Carnival dating back to 1966, and it is great to see the community come together to raise funds in support of one of Canada’s largest Winter festivals,” said Brett. “RCMP staff and support services had fun assisting Foster and Moore in reaching their fundraising goal and even surpassing it.”

Both Foster and Moore survived the elements in jail raising a total of $441.81 in bail money with all proceeds benefiting the Vernon Winter Carnival Society.

