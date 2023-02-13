Carnival of TV signs off in Vernon

The Reklaws – siblings Jenna and Stuart Walker from Ontario – closed out the 2023 Vernon Winter Carnival A&W Snowglobe Country Barn Burner concert Friday, Feb. 10, before a capacity crowd at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Dozens of people braved the cold and jumped into Okanagan Lake for the Vernon Winter Carnival Polar Bear Swim Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Thousands came out to take in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The volume has been muted. Channels have been changed. The tube has been shut off.

The 63rd Vernon Winter Carnival, with its theme of Carnival TV, was a hit with event-goers, as the 10-day winter festival wrapped Sunday, Feb. 12.

“It was excellent,” said Carnival chairperson Laurell Cornell Monday, Feb. 13. “The theme really captured the attention of people who came up with some fun and attractive costumes. I feel Carnival was a great success.”

More than 100 events for people of all ages were offered by Carnival in 2023, and Cornell said all events were well attended, particularly the Family Fun Park at Kal Tire Place North’s parking lot. That included a spectacular fireworks show Friday, Feb. 10, at the neighbouring former Kin Race Track.

Two hours later, on the same evening, Carnival and A&W presented the 2023 Snowglobe Country Barn Burner concert at Kal Tire Place, featuring headliners The Reklaws, with special guests Michael Daniels and Ashley Cooke which drew a capacity crowd of 3,500.

Carnival plans to revisit the idea of another such concert for 2024.

“That was the baby of (Carnival board member) Peter Kaz,” said Cornell of the Barn Burner concert. “Peter did an outstanding job. It was exciting to have a live show and music here in Vernon.”

What Cornell would love to see in 2024 is more volunteers. Each board member is responsible for hosting one event and Cornell said a large network of helpers would be lovely to have.

“We pulled it off this year, but with a lack of volunteers, board members were putting in 16-hour days.”

That includes outgoing executive director Vicki Proulx, who steps aside after six years with Carnival.

“She was outstanding,” said Cornell of Proulx. “We were lucky to have her for six years, and it was a long haul during the two years with COVID but she kept Carnival going.”

For Proulx, the Carnival of TV was a bittersweet event to end her tenure on.

“It was amazing,” she said. “We had such a great response from the community and there has been lots of positive feedback. The amount of people that came out to the events was great.

“It was nice to have the Carnival spirit back in the community. It felt like Carnivals of old. I could not have asked for a better Carnival for an end note.”

Proulx has spent the past few months working side by side with her replacement, Kris Fuller.

“Kris will be awesome,” said Proulx. “She has so many great ideas, her enthusiasm and energy is endless.”

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society will hold its annual general meeting in the spring, which is when the 2024 Carnival theme will be announced.

If you’d like to present a theme idea, or you’d like to become a Carnival volunteer, visit the society website, vernonwintercarnival.com.

