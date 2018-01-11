Carnival parade entry deadline is Friday

Theme is Carnival in Wonderland; parade runs Saturday, Feb. 3, at noon

  • Jan. 11, 2018 6:30 a.m.
  • News

The entry deadline for entries for the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival parade is Friday.

The parade will run Saturday, Feb. 3, starting at noon from MacDonald Park on 27th Street.

As of Tuesday, 50 entries had been received.

““We encourage lots of floats to go with the theme, and we hope people will come and show their community spirit,” said Winter Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx.

The theme for Carnival is Carnival in Wonderland.

The parade heads south on 27th Street to 30th Avenue, then west to 31st Street and north to the Vernon Civic Arena parking lot.

Please submit your entry by:

E-mail: info@vernonwintercarnival.com

Fax: 250-545-0006

Drop off at the Vernon Winter Carnival Office – 3401-35th Avenue (Open Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-5 p.m.).


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Countdown to Carnival begins
Next story
Wintry weather warning for B.C. highways

Just Posted

Carnival parade entry deadline is Friday

Theme is Carnival in Wonderland; parade runs Saturday, Feb. 3, at noon

Wintry weather warning for B.C. highways

The Okanagan and some B.C. highways are getting less snow than originally anticipated

Coldest Night of Year walk seeks teams

Annual event is fundraiser for Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Police catch one robbery suspect, look for second

Canada Safeway Gas Bar in Vernon robbed Tuesday morning by two men

Residents challenge couple’s plan to build modular home on Kalavista Drive

Kalavista Drive residents don’t want couple’s modular home built in their “trophy neighbourhood”

Scarlatescu and Ehnes say getting people home safely was more important than partying on NYE

“Donations weren’t mandatory, but everyone gave something”

SPCA seeks public input on plan

B.C. animal welfare group creating five-year strategic plan

An ongoing struggle with poverty

Summerland woman relies on regular support from food bank

Suspect sought after feces smeared at Kamloops hospital

Police are looking for a man after human feces smeared on vehicle at Kamloops hospital

Reel Reviews: Two award-winners and one disaster

Three films great and terrible

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

Street Sounds: Kerry Park’s new album reviewed

Street Sounds: North Okanagan singer’s songwriting skills front and centre on new album

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Most Read