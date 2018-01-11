Carnival parade entry deadline is Friday

Theme is Carnival in Wonderland; parade runs Saturday, Feb. 3, at noon

The entry deadline for entries for the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival parade is Friday.

The parade will run Saturday, Feb. 3, starting at noon from MacDonald Park on 27th Street.

As of Tuesday, 50 entries had been received.

““We encourage lots of floats to go with the theme, and we hope people will come and show their community spirit,” said Winter Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx.

The theme for Carnival is Carnival in Wonderland.

The parade heads south on 27th Street to 30th Avenue, then west to 31st Street and north to the Vernon Civic Arena parking lot.

Please submit your entry by:

E-mail: info@vernonwintercarnival.com

Fax: 250-545-0006

Drop off at the Vernon Winter Carnival Office – 3401-35th Avenue (Open Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-5 p.m.).



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.