Cascades adds to ongoing support

Cascades Casino is reaching out to the community to help support a young boy battling cancer and his family.

Cascades Casino is hosting a pancake breakfast on April 10 in support of Wills Hodgkinson.

Cascades is hosting a by-donation pancake breakfast on April 10 to continue the community support of seven-year-old Wills Hodgkinson and his family while Wills undergoes treatment in the Acute Teck Care Centre at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Wills was diagnosed with a Willms Tumour, a rare form of kidney cancer, earlier this year. Surgery revealed the tumour on his kidney was too large to be removed and had attached to his spleen, pancreas and colon. Doctors also discovered another eight cancers spots on Wills’ lungs.

Wills has been undergoing weeks of chemo and radiation therapy to shrink the tumour enough so surgeons can remove it and the kidney it is attached to.

“We want to make sure that we, as a community, continue the momentum to support Wills’ and his family during this trying time,” said Michael Magnusson, Cascade Casino’s general manager. “No family should ever have to go through this, so we want to provide Penticton and the Okanagan with another opportunity to show our support and love for this courageous young man while he undergoes treatment.”

Wills is a student at Holy Cross School in Penticton and an active hockey and soccer player, His classmates will be helping out at the breakfast, bussing tables and helping to support the event.

All of the proceeds raised at the pancake breakfast will go directly to Wills’ parents, Tim Hodgkinson and Neeley Brimer, so they can focus on Wills and his two-year-old sister Scarlett, rather than bills and travel expenses.

The pancake breakfast will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Cascades Casino Penticton on April 10, along with strawberries, blueberries, syrup and whipped cream as toppings. Juice or hot chocolate will be available for the kids and coffee and tea for the adults. For those who cannot attend the breakfast but would like to make a donation, the casino will keep the donation box available throughout the day at the guest services desk.