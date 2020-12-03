Case of COVID-19 at Vernon high school

Member of W.L. Seaton Secondary exposure Nov. 26

Police responded to W.L. Seaton Secondary after reports of young man attempting to smash car windows in the student parking lot on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Facebook)

A member of W.L. Seaton Secondary has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The individual started showing symptoms after being at an after school extra curricular activity at the high school Nov. 26, according to a letter sent home to families in the school.

”They did not have any symptoms at that time; they became sick following school activities and sought testing immediately,” principal Jeff Huggins said in the letter.

They are now self-isolating at home.

“We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19,” Huggins said.

“If you are not contacted by Interior Health, you can continue to attend school. Interior Health is recommending that all students and staff remain vigilant in monitoring for symptoms for COVID-19.”

READ MORE: ‘People need to start listening’: IH top doc combats COVID-19 misconceptions

READ MORE: One death and 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon bowling centre suspends adult league play

Just Posted

Police responded to W.L. Seaton Secondary after reports of young man attempting to smash car windows in the student parking lot on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Facebook)
Case of COVID-19 at Vernon high school

Member of W.L. Seaton Secondary exposure Nov. 26

Lincoln Lanes has suspended adult league play for the time being as per the latest provincial health order. Youth leagues and public bowling are still permitted. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon bowling centre suspends adult league play

Lincoln Lanes following provincial health order; youth leagues and public bowling permitted

The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band held their first indoor practice at the old Canadian Tire building on 27th Street Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The band is in search of a new 'forever home' to hold indoor rehearsals ahead of winter. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon Girls Trumpet Band turns page on 2020

Calendars benefit Vernon Trumpet Band, O’Keefe Ranch

The board of the Armstrong Regional Cooperative has purchased and placed a table in Spallumcheen’s McLeod Park in memory of former board member and longtime volunteer Rhonda Burr. (ARC photo)
Township adds table in memory of Spallumcheen volunteer

Armstrong Regional Cooperative honours the late Rhonda Burr with table in McLeod Park in her name

(File)
One death and 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,981 total cases, 609 are active and those individuals are on isolation

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was called to a report of a fight at an Okanagan Landing Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 31, but issued the homeowner a ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for having too many people at the party. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna man, dog rescued from carbon monoxide poisoning

The man was quickly transported to the hospital

The aftermath of the 3 a.m. fire in Keremeos. (Keremeos Fire Department)
Fire and explosion wakes Keremeos residents

A motorhome was consumed and a boat severely damaged after the 3 a.m. fire

Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)
First long-term care resident dies from COVID-19 in Interior Health

Man in his 80s dies following virus outbreak at Mountainview Village

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. (Quinn Bender photo)
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Leadership council implores use of precautionary principle in Discovery Islands

The former BC Tree Fruits office building at 1473 Water Street has been sold. (Contributed)
BC Tree Fruits downtown Kelowna office sold for $7.5M

Historic building sold for 44 per cent more than the $5.2-million asking price

Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps poses for a photo with his parents Amanda Sully and Adam Deschamps in this undated handout photo. Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps was the first baby in Canada to be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy through Ontario’s newborn screening program. The test was added to the program six days before he was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Children’s Hospital Eastern Ontario *MANDATORY CREDIT*
First newborn tested for spinal muscular atrophy in Canada hits new milestones

‘If Aidan had been born any earlier or anywhere else our story would be quite different’

Margaret Holm
HOLM: Better Bicycle Lanes

Margaret Holm writes about solutions to global warming

The newly opened Switzmalph Child Care Centre at Salmon Arm offers culturally enriched programs featuring the Secwépemc culture but is open to children of all heritages. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Switzmalph Child Care Centre shares culture with Shuswap community

New daycare at Salmon Arm offers Secwépemc culturally enriched programs to children of all heritages

Most Read