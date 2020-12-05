A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by Interior Health at Rutland Senior Secondary Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Rutland Senior Secondary

Interior Health lists possible exposure dates as Nov. 23-25, 27

Interior Health has confirmed a person at Rutland Senior Secondary has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is self-isolating at home with support from local health teams, states a Saturday, Dec. 5 release from Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Interior Health will follow up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” the release states.

Rutland Secondary is the 13th Kelowna school to have a COVID-19 exposure to date. Interior Health lists the potential exposure dates as Nov. 23, 24, 25 and 27.

The education board said it will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any further action is needed.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
