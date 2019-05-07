A Cat Cafe adoption and education event was hosted by the Okanagan Humane Society with support from the Lake Country Art Gallery. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery

The Okanagan Humane Society combined art and kitten adoption

Combining cats and art was a big success at the Lake Country Art Gallery this weekend.

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) hosted a “cat cafe” at the art gallery this past weekend, welcoming cat lovers, potential adopters and art fans to meet and enjoy the company of a cats looking for a forever home.

Romany Runnalls, president of the Okanagan Humane Society, said it’s an amazing draw when you get art and animals together.

“We’ve had amazing crowds, people want to adopt, they don’t want to buy animals that are $200 (online) and unfixed. They want to rescue an animal,” said Runnalls.

“Here, people can support the art gallery and the Humane Society by purchasing some merchandise, or making a donation or making an adoption.”

READ MORE: One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

READ MORE: Cats missing after fire guts home in Peachland

More than 10 cats were rotated in and out of the pop-up cat cafe on Saturday, with a few making connections and finding their forever homes.

The collaborative effort by the OHS and the art gallery wanted to showcase local artists’ talents, but Lake Country Art Gallery curator Wanda Lock said the gallery can be used for much than just art.

“The role of a public art gallery is not to just hang artwork on walls, but also to talk about current issues, politics and social issues, and one of our social issue groups that we like to work with is the Okanagan Humane Society,” said Lock.

“It seemed like a natural fit to bring in the Humane Society for an event like this and branch out and repurpose the gallery for others.”

READ MORE: Late Company to be showcased at the Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts

The OHS plans to continue their work to ensure pets are prepared for adoption with reduced breeding, vaccinations, identification tattoos, as well as proper education for families.

Runnalls said that the success of the first “cat cafe” will hopefully lead to similar events during the year.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Denver could make history with vote on ‘magic mushrooms’
Next story
Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Just Posted

Restorations finished on Kalamalka Rotary pier

The pier is open to the public now

Health and wellness on display in Vernon

Event showcases guest speakers and demonstrations

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Vernon man seeks witness to incident that resulted in serious head injury

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

Polson Park road maintenance causes closure

Park will remain open while road work takes place.

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Man who allegedly beat mother charged

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Penticton RCMP narrowing down on B&E suspects

Supt. De Jager said officers have suspects in mind, crime spree not unprecedented

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Kelowna Yacht Club fires back at election allegations lawsuit

A member said he was slandered when he tried to complain

Most Read