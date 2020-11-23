Cat found dead under suspicious circumstances near Kelowna

The domestic short-haired cat was found at a truck stop along Highway 33

The BC SPCA is asking for the public’s assistance after a domestic short-haired black cat was found at a Highway 33 truck stop.

The truck stop is apparently located near Kelowna. The cat was approximately eight to 10 years old.

An SPCA animal protection officer attended the location after a member of the public found the animal.

Regional manager of cruelty investigations for the Okanagan/Interior region Brian Kijowski said the cat was found in suspicious circumstances.

“We cannot provide more details at this time, but we are urging anyone with knowledge of the situation to please contact the BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-665-7722,” he said.

