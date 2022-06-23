Kamloops Fire Centre prohibition map (Kamloops Fire Centre)

Kamloops Fire Centre prohibition map (Kamloops Fire Centre)

Category 3 fires to be banned throughout Kamloops Fire Centre

As of noon on June 30, Category 3 fires will not be allowed

A ban on some open burning will soon go into effect within the Kamloops Fire Centre.

As of noon of Friday, June 30, Category 3 open fires will be prohibited within the boundary of the Kamloops Fire Centre, which runs from Blue River in the north to the U.S. border, and from Bridge River in the west to the Monashee Mountains in the east.

The prohibition is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety, according to a June 23 media release from B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

A Category 3 open fire refers to a fire where material is concurrently in three or more piles, each not exceeding two metres in height and three in width; and when material is in one or more piles each exceeding two metres in height or three metres in width; or to stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares.

The prohibition applies to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre, unless specified otherwise in an enactment (e.g. in a local government bylaw), reads the June 23 release.

Category 2 fires, which include one or two concurrently burning piles up to two metres high by three metres wide each or the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares, is not included in the June 30th ban at this time.

The prohibition also does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a high-metre wide or smaller and does not apply apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Anyone found in contravention of the open burn prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, face an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

“The Kamloops Fire Centre would like to thank the public for its continuing help in preventing wildfires,” reads the media release.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories call 1-888-3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.

READ MORE: Rain and looming heat wave prompt flood warning for Blue River


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Okanagan family loses everything in house fire
Next story
Little Shuswap Lake Band issues evacuation order due to flooding

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Angela Fisher, 41. She was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Tuesay, June 21, near Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen wearing a red nightgown and carrying a blanket. (RCMP photo)
Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek missing woman

The Armstrong Shamrocks and Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers meet for the fourth and final time in the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League tonight, Thursday, 7 p.m., at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. The first three meetings have ended in ties. Both teams are tied for the final playoff spot and each club has two games remaining. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Tigers, Armstrong Shamrocks battle for playoff positioning

Nich Newman of Vernon’s Fulton Secondary won the junior men’s discus gold medal at the recent B.C. Hgh School Track and Field Championships in Langley. (Contributed)
First throw golden for Vernon track athlete

Ann Willsie winning artwork (Photo - Contributed)
Artists get creative juices flowing on Okanagan Rail Trail