Cause of fire that destroyed 2 homes undetermined

Blaze that also destroyed motorhome on Longacre Drive not suspicious in origin

The cause of a fire that destroyed two homes and a motorhome on Longacre Drive Wednesday, June 8, is undetermined, but not suspicious in origin. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

What started a fire that destroyed two Vernon homes in Okanagan Landing is undetermined.

The fire, which also destroyed a motorhome and severely damaged a second recreational vehicle in the 7200 block of Longacre Drive, is not considered to be criminal in nature. No further information is available.

“Due to the extent of the fire damage, a definitive point of origin could not be determined,” said the City of Vernon in a news release issued Thursday, June 16, upon conclusion of the investigation into the fire.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was called to the fire at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, and upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a motorhome was fully involved and the fire was extending into the garage portion of a nearby home.

During the initial response, an explosion occurred, and the fire continued to extend into the rest of the home as well as into the roof of a neighbouring house.

All occupants of both homes were safely evacuated and the residents received assistance through Emergency Support Services (ESS).

