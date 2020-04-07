CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

CBSA seized a shipment of 106 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility. (CBSA photo)

The Canada Border Services Agency has seized a shipment of 106 kgs of methamphetamine at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility.

In a news release issued Tuesday, CBSA says the drugs were found Feb. 4 after the agency received information from its CBSA National Targeting Centre.

“Border services officers at the (Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility) examined a container from Mexico using a wide range of detection tools and technology. Upon further examination, bags of white crystals were discovered and the CBSA laboratory confirmed the results were positive for methamphetamine,” the release notes.

The CBSA estimated the value of the meth to be approximately $13.5 million.

The investigation was referred to the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit for criminal investigation, the release notes.

“As Canada’s first line of defence, Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) frontline officers and intelligence personnel work tirelessly to ensure that our borders are not used for illegal activity,” CBSA acting regional director Nina Patel said in the release.

“This CBSA seizure and the ongoing co-operation with the RCMP demonstrates the commitment between law enforcement partners to keep Canadian communities safe. We will not tolerate those who attempt to benefit from drug smuggling or any organized crime.”



Drugs