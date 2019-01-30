File photo

Celebrate Family Day at Kaloya Regional Park

There will be scavenger hunts, hot cocoa and family friendly fun

For B.C. Family Day long-weekend the Regional District of Central Okanagan is hosting a Families in Parks event in Kaloya Regional Park.

On Saturday, Feb. 16 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the end of Trask Road in Lake Country a free family event awaits.

There will be a scavenger hunt and outdoor winter activities for the whole family.

To participate in the scavenger hunt download the Agents of Discovery App before arriving, staff will be there to help families get started. Paper scavenger hunt forms will be available as well.

Complete the family outing around the fire pit by toasting some marshmallows and sipping some hot cocoa. To help reduce the impact on the environment, please bring your own mugs.

For more information contact the EECO at 250-469-6140, email eeco@cord.bc.ca

