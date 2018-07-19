Kathy Michaels photo

Central Okanagan air quality falls to moderate risk

Children, elderly, and people with medical conditions should take precautions

As BC Wildfire works to extinguish fires throughout the Okanagan, air quality has improved from this morning.

The wildfires caused by a lightning storm on Tuesday evening continue to blaze, however the air quality in the Central Okanagan sat at high risk, 10, the highest level on the air quality health index.

As predicted the air quality fell to a level three, low risk, but has now risen again to moderate risk, level six. Vernon remains at moderate risk, level four, and the South Okanagan at low risk, level three.

Children, elderly and people with prior health conditions should still take precautions.

Wibit owner, Rylie Gallager has already noticed his seasonal floating water parks losing foot traffic.

“Last year we were quite affected by the air quality advisory, but this year we haven’t experienced the same amount of fires yet,” Gallager said. “We are still having customers coming to enjoy the beach and weather.”

Gallager has been inundated with calls asking if the water parks in Peachland, Penticton and Kelowna are still open through the air quality advisory.

“We are more concerned with everyone’s safety, we make sure to advise them that there is an air quality warning in effect,” Gallager said.

