From Peachland to Revelstoke, housing sales take a dip

The real estate market is continuing on a cooling trend.

The real estate market is continuing on a cooling trend, with home sales from Revelstoke to Peachland slowing.

There were 709 sales posted to the Multiple Listing Service in August, which is a five per cent drop from the previous month. That figure is also 20 per cent decline from this time last year, said the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board.

“We are now six months into a cooling trend, with a curb in demand arising from natural market shifts, but intensified by government intervention in the form of tougher mortgage rules, higher interest rates and the threat of a possible speculation tax,” said OMREB President Marv Beer, in a press release.

Of note is an increase in average days on market, now at 78, up from 65 days the previous month and 69 last August.

READ MORE: IN BETTER TIMES

“While we are not seeing it as yet, downward pressure on price typically tends to occur when days on market lengthen,” said Beer, noting that average price in August was $511,916, an eight per cent drop from the previous month, but five per cent higher than this time last year.

Beer said the changes are both good and bad, pointing to the fact that moderating demand is helping ease a chronic shortage of housing supply.

On the other hand, he claims government intervention has also had the effect of making homes less affordable, as the new mortgage rules and higher interest rates mean that the buyer’s dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to. OMREB serves three diverse markets within the region: the Central Okanagan Zone (Peachland to Lake Country), the North Zone (Predator Ridge to Enderby) and the Shuswap- Revelstoke Zone (Salmon Arm to Revelstoke). For detailed statistics, by zone, visit www.omreb.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program
Next story
B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

Just Posted

Acton to seek fourth term as Lumby mayor

Kevin Acton officially files papers in village for Oct. 20 municipal election

Armstrong arson suspect’s matter moves into New Year

Colette Leneveu will appear next in Vernon Law Courts April 17, 2019 for a pre-trial conference

From Peachland to Revelstoke, housing sales take a dip

The real estate market is continuing on a cooling trend.

Vernon excessive speeders dinged with excessive fines

RCMP nab two speeders going more than 60 km/h over posted speed limits

Vernon neighbourhood development gets official green light

The Highlands of East Hill will feature more than 170 lots, variety of housing, increased traffic

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

COLUMN: Plant pilgrimage set to begin

September is here and it reminds us we have to start bringing houseplants in.

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

Armstrong IPE parade winners announced

Roughly 90 entries in parade this year

Okanagan Cooperative raising funds for charity

Annual Fuel Good Day takes place Sept. 18 in Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm

Most Read