The media conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. today (Aug. 16)

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations and BC Wildfire Services will be providing an update on the Mount Law and White Rock Lake wildfires.

The virtual media conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. today, Aug. 16. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More to come.

READ MORE: Your Photos: Mount Law fire above West Kelowna

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



bcwildfire