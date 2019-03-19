The Regional District of the Central Okanagan is asking residents to be prepared for flooding, especially if you live near a creek, like Mission Creek. Photo: Contributed

Central Okanagan on flood watch as snow melts

With higher temperatures, the regional district is warning property owners to be prepared

The Central Okanagan is on flood watch as warmer temperatures are causing the snowpack to melt.

With the weather, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan is expecting to see more snow melting at the lower and mid-elevations flowing into creeks and streams, said communications officer Bruce Smith.

“Local governments will be monitoring the creeks and streams for activity as the spring unfolds.”

“Anyone living near lakes, creeks and streams and with low lying properties that have had high water issues or wet basements in the past are reminded they are responsible for having an emergency plan as well as having the tools and equipment needed to protect their properties from possible damage.”

READ MORE: Facing the Okanagan’s future flooding issues

In order to reduce the risk of damage, he recommended moving important documents to higher ground and having a sub pump in case of an emergency.

In the event of an emergency, the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre is on standby ready to respond, but is not currently active at this time, he said.

With a cooler February, temperatures are rocketing past 10 C this week in the Okanagan.

Until approximately March 31, there may be short closures along sections of the Mission Creek Greenway for hazard tree removal, pruning and vegetation maintenance.

This work is taking place along the trail on the north side of Mission Creek between Lakeshore Road upstream to KLO Road and along the south creekside trail between Lakeshore Road upstream to Casorso Road.

A contractor for the Ministry of the Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations, Public Safety and Protection Branch is pruning and removing brush and hazardous trees so that the dike can be visually inspected during periods of highs flows in Mission Creek.

READ MORE: Mission Creek Greenway gets pruned

Flood protection work in Kelowna got a boost last week as Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale announced $22 million for the Mill Creek flood protection project.

The $22 million comes as part of the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund and will increase the creek’s capacity by “rehabilitating creek riverbanks, integrating increased drainage solutions, and adding new off-stream water storage areas.”

READ MORE: Feds give $22M cash infusion to Mill Creek flood protection work

READ MORE: Killiney Beach Community Park flood recovery and update begins

READ MORE: This year’s flooding doesn’t rival 1948

