Central Okanagan records 38% decline in COVID-19 cases

The local health region recorded 140 new cases of the virus between Nov. 14 and 20

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) shows that the Central Okanagan saw a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases last week.

The local health region recorded 140 new cases of the virus between Nov. 14 and 20, compared to 227 the week before – a decline of 38 per cent.

Elsewhere in the Okanagan, Vernon also saw a decline in new cases, recording 44 compared to 75 the week before. Salmon Arm saw a slight decrease in cases, logging 37 in comparison to 41 the previous week.

Penticton, however, saw a minor uptake in cases, bumping from 15 to 18. Enderby dropped from 35 new cases to 20, while Armstrong doubled from 10 to 20.

As of Nov. 23, 88 per cent of Central Okanagan residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Vernon, 84 per cent of residents have received their first shot. Eighty-one per cent of Salmon Arm residents have received their first dose, compared to 88 per cent in Penticton.

