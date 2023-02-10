Regional District Central Okanagan is offering a recycling education program aimed at those living in apartments, condos, and strata complexes. (Photo/Regional District)

Regional District Central Okanagan is offering a recycling education program aimed at those living in apartments, condos, and strata complexes. (Photo/Regional District)

Central Okanagan Regional District offers free recycling education for multi-family buildings

Regional district waste reduction ambassadors will also provide in-person workshops

If you live in a multi-family building and are concerned about recycling, the Regional District Waste Reduction Office has a program to help improve your practices and knowledge.

The education program is aimed at those living in apartments, condos, and strata complexes, and includes free, online toolkits about recycling and diversion programs, and ideas to create less waste.

There are also customized workshops for residents and property managers. Regional district waste reduction ambassadors will come to your building, with in-person workshops and presentations as well.

“This program will help guide residents on the best approaches to dealing with waste no matter where you live, in a condo, townhouse, or apartment,” says Cynthia Coates, waste reduction facilitator. “We’re here to help demystify the recycling and waste diversion process with all kinds of resources and learning models.”

The toolkits include:

  • Information on what materials are acceptable for recycling and where to take them;
  • The do’s and don’ts of hazardous waste;
  • Solutions for storing recycling in small spaces;
  • The ‘5R’ Waste Reduction Hierarchy;
  • Notes on food waste and composting;
  • Ideas for engaging your community.

For more information visit the regional district website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Central Okanagan Regional District

