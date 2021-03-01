Central Okanagan residents to benefit from yard waste pickup

The increasing hours of daylight is another sign that gardening season is on the way, and with that so is yard waste collection.
Starting Monday, March 1, all Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) residents receiving curbside garbage/recycling collection will also benefit from yard waste pick up every two weeks until the end of December.
“Now is the time to do that pre-season check-up of your yard waste cart,” says waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart.
“Make sure to take out any materials that don’t belong and may have landed in your yard waste cart by mistake over the winter months,” Stewart said. “Anything at all that is not yard waste and could damage equipment or compromise the composting process must be removed before you put your cart out at the curb.”
Things like:
- plastics;
- flower pots;
- garbage;
- bags of any kind;
- pet waste;
- recycling materials;
- rocks, sod or soil.
Stewart adds all yard waste collected curbside is composted and given new life as a valuable soil enhancer.
Last year alone, the program collected just under 15,000 tonnes of yard waste at the curb and turned it into high-quality compost instead of it being buried at the landfill.
You’re reminded to put your yard waste out for collection by 7 a.m. on the morning of your regular garbage day. The following items are accepted in your yard waste cart:
- Leaves, tree needles;
- Branches, prunings – up to five centimetres (two inches) in diameter and less than one metre (three feet) in length;
- Wood chips, bark;
- Garden plants;
- Fruit droppings;
- Grass clippings.
The RDCO is hosting its annual Composter and Rain Barrel Sale March 1-31. Pre-sale orders are now being accepted and devices will be delivered to your doorstep in late April.
For details on the composter-rain barrel sale, to place your order, view your payment options-including online payment, or simply find out more about how to compost or build your own rain barrel, visit rdco.com/compostersale or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.
waste disposal
