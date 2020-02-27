The Central Okanagan school board has cancelled a trip to Europe over concerns about the Coronavirus. (File Photo)

Central Okanagan school board cancels trip to Europe over coronavirus fears

Students were supposed to visit Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Italy

Okanagan Mission Secondary School students won’t be going on an overseas trip to Europe due to the coronavirus.

Central Okanagan school board trustees decided to cancel the trip at the request of the school’s principal and staff during a school board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Board trustee Moyra Baxter said the decision to cancel the trip wasn’t made easily.

READ MORE: Committee proposes 100 per cent hike for Central Okanagan school transportation fees

“Many of the students had been planning this trip for three years,” said Baxter.

“This would’ve been the last school trip for Grade 12 students before they graduate. The cancellation is very upsetting for all the students and teachers who were planning to go.”

As part of the trip, students were planning to visit Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Italy.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 400 people have become infected from the virus in Italy alone, while 81,000 people have been infected worldwide.

In Canada, 19 people have now contracted the virus case, including 7 people in B.C.

Earlier this month, Kevin Kaardal, the superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools, issued a letter to parents outlining steps their families can take to avoid contracting the virus.

Baxter said parents are likely to be refunded for cancelling the trip.

For more information on the coronavirus, you can visit the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Okanagan climate report projects hotter summers, more wildfires
Next story
RCMP reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands as pipeline work pauses

Just Posted

Stray Vernon cat suffers extreme malnutrition

SPCA seeks support to give Merillo a chance at a happy life

Dust advisory for Vernon… again

Road grit a factor in uptick of advisories

Hours cut at Vernon pool

To cover costs of additional lifeguard hours recreation services changes pool and fee schedule

Brother and sister thrive with Silver Star ski program

Carter Classic supports kids like Adam and Amy, diagnosed with autism, hit the slopes

Lumby squad wins wild-card entry to provincials

Charles Bloom Timberwolves draw No. 1-ranked team for B.C. A senior girls tourney in Kelowna

RCMP reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands as pipeline work pauses

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

EDITORIAL: Standards of care

The decision to appoint an administrator at Summerland Seniors Village raises important questions

Off-duty RCMP officer helps catch Cache Creek car thief

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

Central Okanagan school board cancels trip to Europe over coronavirus fears

Students were supposed to visit Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Italy

What’s happening: Coronavirus forges on, as world hunts solutions

Japan closes all elementary, middle and high schools until spring holidays in late March

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

First arrests made at BC Legislature after Wet’suwet’en supporters spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China

Most Read