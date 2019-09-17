Central Okanagan Search & Rescue looking for new members

A COSAR information night is Thursday at Okanagan College

One of the busiest search and rescue teams in the province is looking for new members.

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue is looking to recruit new volunteers to it’s ranks. COSAR is hopeful people who are willing to learn, have a strong outdoor recreation skill-set, are reasonably fit and are willing to work and learn in a team environment.

READ MORE: Twenty day search for missing Labradoodle ends with tears of joy

READ MORE: Kelowna city council green lights new park charge

An information night for interested volunteers will be Thursday night at Okanagan College at 7 p.m.

Those interested are asked to apply at cosar.ca before Sept. 26.

More information can be directed to Ed Henczel at 778-996-3339.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTO: Nanaimo RCMP officer ‘walks on water’ to rescue lost camper
Next story
VIDEO: Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

Just Posted

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

East Coast comedian Ron James bringing ‘Full Throttle Tour’ to Okanagan

James is at work on the first draft of his first book, ‘All Over the Map’

Public opinion at play for new indoor rec centre in Vernon

Feasibility study has begun into potential new centre

Ben Sures returns to Vernon stage

Entertaining singer brings stories to Record City, with opening local talent Ernest Anyway

Mobile needle exchange considered in Vernon

City looks at options to combat issues of discarded needles

Reason to Smile: Tim Hortons cookie campaign benefits school breakfast program

The smile cookie campaign runs Sept. 13 - 22 at participating Tim Hortons from Summerland to Osoyoos

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue looking for new members

A COSAR information night is Thursday at Okanagan College

Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

Most Read