Central Okanagan teacher suspended after 4th ‘unprofessional’ incident

Douglas Sergei David Ryga a music teacher has been suspended for six days

A Central Okanagan music teacher was suspended for six days after singling out a student with a public and inappropriate comment.

In 2021, the Central Okanagan School District submitted a report to the B.C. Commissioner of Teacher Regulation regarding an incident where Douglas Sergei David Ryga made an inappropriate comment to a student while employed as a secondary school music teacher by School District No. 23.

Ryga had previously been warned after behaving “unprofessionally” with students in 2004, 2008, and 2019.

On November 15, 2022, Ryga entered into a consent resolution agreement where he took responsibility for his actions and agreed to complete a “professional boundaries” course, in addition to the six day suspension.

Details of his reprimand have been published in the Consent Resolution Summary with the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country lists Ryga as a current teacher.

