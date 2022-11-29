File photo

File photo

Central Okanagan teacher suspended after 4th ‘unprofessional’ incident

Douglas Sergei David Ryga a music teacher has been suspended for six days

A Central Okanagan music teacher was suspended for six days after singling out a student with a public and inappropriate comment.

In 2021, the Central Okanagan School District submitted a report to the B.C. Commissioner of Teacher Regulation regarding an incident where Douglas Sergei David Ryga made an inappropriate comment to a student while employed as a secondary school music teacher by School District No. 23.

Ryga had previously been warned after behaving “unprofessionally” with students in 2004, 2008, and 2019.

On November 15, 2022, Ryga entered into a consent resolution agreement where he took responsibility for his actions and agreed to complete a “professional boundaries” course, in addition to the six day suspension.

Details of his reprimand have been published in the Consent Resolution Summary with the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country lists Ryga as a current teacher.

READ MORE: Federal funding supports Indigenous harm reduction program in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets welcome the Bedard show to town in first sellout since 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake CountryOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. private school counsellor banned for life following child porn sentence
Next story
Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

Just Posted

Penticton court.
Okanagan man who shot at girlfriend to spend even longer in jail

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is looking to raise the remaining $900,000 needed for an urgently needed second CT scanner. (Submitted photo)
Donations for new CT scanner at Vernon hospital doubled on Giving Tuesday

A kitten crawled inside the engine compartment of a firetruck at a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 and was discovered back at the firehall. (City of Vernon photo)
Feline fine after fur-raising ride on Vernon fire truck

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers (dark jersey) host an eight-team minor hockey Tier 2 U15 tournament Dec. 2-4 with the majority of games at Kal Tire Place North. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Vipers set for Tier 2 U15 home tourney